Robert Sarver giving $20K bonuses to Phoenix Suns employees: report

Former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is reportedly showing his appreciation to the team's employees after selling the franchise.

According to a report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Sarver is giving many full-time Suns employees a $20,000 bonus. He is also reportedly donating $5 million to the Suns' charity.

Sarver sold the Suns and Mercury franchises to billionaire mortgage executive Mat Ishbia. Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."

The punishment came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

MORE: Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns: AP source

Sarver bought the Suns in 2004 for $401 million, which at the time was an NBA record.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

