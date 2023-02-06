Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns: report
PHOENIX - Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has reportedly resigned.
ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported on Feb. 6 that Rowley had resigned from the team.
Rowley's reported resignation comes after Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver.
The NBA suspended Sarver last September for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."
The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.