Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns: report

Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has reportedly resigned.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported on Feb. 6 that Rowley had resigned from the team.

Rowley's reported resignation comes after Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver.

The NBA suspended Sarver last September for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.