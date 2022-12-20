Billionaire mortgage lender finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns: report

Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is reportedly finalizing a deal to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Mercury organizations.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is expected to be completed "in the near future."

In September, Robert Sarver announced plans to sell the franchises after he was suspended and fined by the NBA following an investigation into claims of racism and sexual harassment against Sarver during his tenure as owner.

