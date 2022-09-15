Suns vice chairman calls for Robert Sarver to resign

article

The vice chairman of the Phoenix Suns is calling on owner Robert Sarver to resign after the NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million following an investigation into claims of racism and sexual harassment.

On Sept. 14, the league suspended Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organizations.

The NBA launched its investigation after ESPN published a report, accusing Sarver of multiple racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his tenure as owner of the Suns.

Sarver denied the allegations that were published in the report.

On Sept. 13, the NBA said its independent investigation found that Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies."

"This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying," the league wrote in a statement.

In a statement on Sept. 15, Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi said he cannot "sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege."

Full statement by Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi

"Due to the NBA’s investigation and findings, I have no choice but to speak up on behalf of the hundreds of you who have been impacted by your interactions with Robert Sarver and the resulting investigation of his conduct. I first and foremost want to give my deepest thanks to all of you who garnered the courage to share your experiences, as difficult as it may have been, to help piece together a clearer picture of what work life must have been like for you over these past 18 years.

There should be zero tolerance for discriminatory actions of any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one. There is no question that the findings determined that Mr. Sarver’s lewd, misogynist, and racist conduct had a substantial negative impact on you and has no place in our society. The report confirmed by multiple eyewitnesses that Robert Sarver used the "N-word" at least five times. The report confirmed Sarver engaged in conduct demeaning of female and pregnant employees. The report confirmed Sarver made crude and sexually inappropriate comments in professional settings. The report confirmed Sarver made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women and made inappropriate workplace physical conduct toward male employees.

WORDS AND ACTIONS MATTER.

Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach, or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination. The fact that Robert Sarver "owns" the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this "ownership" position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve. Team investors are merely temporary stewards. If we, as sports leaders, are not held to the same standards then how can we expect a functional society with integrity and respect on any level? We owe it to you: employees, players, partners, and your families to provide the same positive workplace environment we would require of any other business.

I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver. While I have no interest in becoming the managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect."

