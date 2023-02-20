Arizona Cardinals hire offensive, defensive coordinators: reports

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon wasted no time filling out his staff by reportedly hiring new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Gannon and the Cardinals are bringing in Nick Rallis as the team's new defensive coordinator. Rallis comes from Philadelphia, where he worked alongside Gannon as the Eagles' linebackers coach.

For the offensive coordinator position, the Cardinals reportedly are set to hire Drew Petzing, who was the quarterbacks' coach for the Cleveland Browns. Petzing and Gannon spent four seasons together on the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff.

One of, if the top priority for Petzing, will be working with quarterback Kyler Murray, who is not expected to be ready to start the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered late last season.

Gannon was hired by the Cardinals last week after the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons in the desert.

