Arizona Cardinals hire offensive, defensive coordinators: reports

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
7
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
High Wind Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Arizona Cardinals hire offensive, defensive coordinators: reports

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cardinals hire new head coach, Brittney Griner returning to Phoenix Mercury: top sports stories

The Arizona Cardinals hired a new coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury, and Brittney Griner reportedly signed a new deal to return to the Phoenix Mercury – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Feb. 13-19.

PHOENIX - New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon wasted no time filling out his staff by reportedly hiring new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Gannon and the Cardinals are bringing in Nick Rallis as the team's new defensive coordinator. Rallis comes from Philadelphia, where he worked alongside Gannon as the Eagles' linebackers coach.

For the offensive coordinator position, the Cardinals reportedly are set to hire Drew Petzing, who was the quarterbacks' coach for the Cleveland Browns. Petzing and Gannon spent four seasons together on the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff.

One of, if the top priority for Petzing, will be working with quarterback Kyler Murray, who is not expected to be ready to start the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered late last season.

Gannon was hired by the Cardinals last week after the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons in the desert. 

More Arizona Cardinals headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

AZC_AlternateHelmet_2

(Arizona Cardinals)