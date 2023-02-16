Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Cardinals introduce new head coach Jonathan Gannon

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals announced on Feb. 14 that they hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach. The Cardinals were the last team this season to fill their head-coaching vacancy.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday held a news conference to introduce new head coach Jonathan Gannon to the Valley.

More than a month after firing Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals hired Gannon on Feb. 14.

"I look forward to working with the players. That was very appealing to me. Some of the guys that we have on board right now, not too many times you take over a team, and you have a franchise quarterback, so that was very appealing," Gannon said Thursday. "We're going to be very adaptable – I'm talking the Arizona Cardinals – this is what our team is going to be, we're going to be adaptable, we're going to be violent, we're going to be explosive, and we're going to be smart, and all three phases go into that. We'll maximize the talent of the players we have and that's how we're going to win games, and don't get it twisted, we're going to win games."

The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles had the NFL’s No. 2 defense this season and the third-most sacks in NFL history with 78 under Gannon in 2022.

Gannon’s hiring is the first major move by general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was hired last month after Steve Keim and the team parted ways.

Gannon inherits a defense spearheaded by Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, young linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. Arizona also is potentially looking at a roster overhaul with roughly 30 unrestricted free agents and the retirement of three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Owner Michael Bidwill, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals pose for a photo during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on F (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

