Man accused in woman's stabbing; fiery crash on Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an attack at a fast food restaurant in the north Valley to a fiery crash on the freeway, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 19, 2024.

1. Man accused of stabbing woman at fast food restaurant

Man accused of stabbing woman at Arizona McDonald's
A man accused of stabbing a woman at a McDonald's restaurant near Greenway and Reems Roads has been arrested.

2. Fiery crash on Phoenix freeway

2 hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash near State Route 51
3. Trump sneakers sell out

Trump's $399 'Never Surrender' sneakers sell out hours after release
The shoes feature an American flag detail on the back.

4. New immigration-related proposal at Arizona State Legislature

Arizona immigration employment proposal garners support, criticism
If the State Legislature approves HCR2060, it would have to be submitted to voters for approval.

5. Spring Training starts in the Valley

Spring Training 2024: Which teams are in the Cactus League &amp; where do they play?
Spring training starts soon! There's no shortage of options where you can see Major League Baseball in the Valley.