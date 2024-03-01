Spring Training: Mesa volunteer group helped bring games to Arizona

Spring Training is in full swing across the Valley.

There’s something special about Spring Training. Picture-perfect weather, the start of a new season. Everyone is optimistic.

If you've ever been out to an A's game or Cubs game, the Mesa HoHoKams have made sure that your experience is a good one.

At the Cubs game, Angela Vaughn is selling 50/50 raffle tickets. She is one of the many friendly faces of the Mesa HoHoKams.

"It’s an amazing non-profit organization," Vaughn said. "We are all volunteers out here that do this."

Vaughn says the money from the raffle goes to about 30 different organizations.

"This organization used to be men only, and now there are women in the organization, and I'm honored to be one of the women apart of it," Vaughn said. "I'm also on the council for the organization."

Without the Mesa HoHoKams, Spring Training may look a lot different today.

"We've been around since 1951 and during that time, we were instrumental in bringing Spring Training to Arizona," Mark Fullerton said.

At both Hohokam Stadium and Sloan Park, the all-volunteer organization handles parking, gate entry, the 50/50 raffle and ushering responsibilities.

The hugs given out to fans are a bonus.

"They’re all dedicated, who really want to help other people, and that's what we do," Fullerton said.

"Sometimes we can’t all financially give, but I can give my time and talent to do this," Vaughn said. "That makes it easy."

The mission of the Mesa HoHoKams is to enhance the experience of Spring Training Baseball and other community events. They invest their time, resources, and leadership to benefit our community’s youth and the less fortunate.

To learn more, you can visit their website: https://hohokams.org/