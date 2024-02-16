Peoria drowning victim remembered; latest on Matisyahu concert controversy | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a police shooting in the East Valley to the latest in a concert cancellation controversy in Tucson involving a Jewish-American singer, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 16, 2024
1. Loved ones remember Peoria drowning victim
"If you could imagine a more happy-go-lucky, excited about life, always smiling – I don’t ever really think that I saw him upset – three-year-old, that would be Dominic in a nutshell," said the uncle of a child who drowned in Peoria last week.
2. Matisyahu: Latest on concert cancellation controversy
The head of an Arizona concert venue has released a lengthy statement on their decision to cancel a concert that was supposed to be put on by Jewish-American singer Matisyahu on Feb. 15. The singer appeared to blame antisemitism as a factor in the cancelling of his show in Tucson, as well as a show in Santa Fe, N.M.
3. Officer-involved shooting in Mesa
Police say this is still a very active scene, and they're asking everyone to please stay out of the immediate area of Barkley and Mahoney.
4. East Valley teen violence latest
The Gilbert Police Department announced they've opened a new teen violence investigation. This brings the total number of cases to 12.
5. A new home for baseball exhibits in Mesa?
Officials with the Mesa Historical Museum say they hope the new home for baseball exhibits will allow them to avoid rotating the display of baseball memorabilia.
Your weekend freeway closures
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Feb. 16-19)
I-10 eastbound lanes will be shut down between SR 51 and US 60 for work on the Broadway Curve project. The closure begins at 10pm Feb. 16 and ends at 4am Feb. 19. EB US60 will be closed between L202 and Crismon Rd. 9pm Friday to 5am Monday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/16/2024
It looks like our warming trend will continue into next week.