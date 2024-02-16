Expand / Collapse search

Peoria drowning victim remembered; latest on Matisyahu concert controversy | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a police shooting in the East Valley to the latest in a concert cancellation controversy in Tucson involving a Jewish-American singer, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 16, 2024

1.  Loved ones remember Peoria drowning victim

Featured

Peoria drowning: Family grieves passing of boy who was full of joy and life
article

Peoria drowning: Family grieves passing of boy who was full of joy and life

"If you could imagine a more happy-go-lucky, excited about life, always smiling – I don’t ever really think that I saw him upset – three-year-old, that would be Dominic in a nutshell," said the uncle of a child who drowned in Peoria last week.

2. Matisyahu: Latest on concert cancellation controversy

Featured

Matisyahu: Head of Arizona concert venue 'deeply saddened and offended' over antisemitism accusations
article

Matisyahu: Head of Arizona concert venue 'deeply saddened and offended' over antisemitism accusations

The head of an Arizona concert venue has released a lengthy statement on their decision to cancel a concert that was supposed to be put on by Jewish-American singer Matisyahu on Feb. 15. The singer appeared to blame antisemitism as a factor in the cancelling of his show in Tucson, as well as a show in Santa Fe, N.M.

3. Officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Featured

Mesa police shooting: Officers fired at suspected car thief
article

Mesa police shooting: Officers fired at suspected car thief

Police say this is still a very active scene, and they're asking everyone to please stay out of the immediate area of Barkley and Mahoney.

4. East Valley teen violence latest

Featured

Teen violence: Gilbert PD announces new investigation; total cases now at 12
article

Teen violence: Gilbert PD announces new investigation; total cases now at 12

The Gilbert Police Department announced they've opened a new teen violence investigation. This brings the total number of cases to 12.

5. A new home for baseball exhibits in Mesa?

Featured

Spring training: New home for baseball exhibits planned in Mesa
article

Spring training: New home for baseball exhibits planned in Mesa

Officials with the Mesa Historical Museum say they hope the new home for baseball exhibits will allow them to avoid rotating the display of baseball memorabilia.

Your weekend freeway closures

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Feb. 16-19)

I-10 eastbound lanes will be shut down between SR 51 and US 60 for work on the Broadway Curve project. The closure begins at 10pm Feb. 16 and ends at 4am Feb. 19. EB US60 will be closed between L202 and Crismon Rd. 9pm Friday to 5am Monday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/16/2024

It looks like our warming trend will continue into next week.