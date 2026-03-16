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Arizona Rattlers player accused of leaving dog in hot car for hours

By
Published  March 16, 2026 6:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Rattlers player may face charges after dog is left in car for hours

Arizona Rattlers player may face charges after dog is left in car for hours

An Arizona Rattlers player is accused of leaving his dog inside a car for hours while he was at practice.

The Brief

    • Arizona Rattlers linebacker Patrick Jones faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving his dog in a locked car for three hours during a team practice on Sunday.
    • Glendale Police found the dog panting inside the vehicle with windows barely cracked; a witness reported the animal had been left without food or water since 3 p.m.
    • The dog has been moved to an animal shelter after Jones reportedly told officers he could not care for the pet.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona Rattlers player is accused of leaving his dog inside a car for hours while he was at practice on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a dog inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale just before 5:30 p.m. on March 15.

The dog was found inside the locked car, panting, with the windows closed with only a small crack, according to court documents.

The caller said they first saw the dog inside at around 3 p.m., and remained in the area until 6 p.m., where the dog remained inside with no owner present. They also told police they tried giving the animal water.

Dig deeper:

The owner of the car and dog, later identified as 24-year-old Patrick Jones, a linebacker for the Rattlers, arrived and initially told officers the vehicle wasn't his but later admitted that it was. 

Jones said he was staying at a hotel nearby and had nowhere else to keep the dog. While speaking to police, Jones got the dog out and told them they could take it "because he could not care for it," court documents said. 

What we don't know:

The dog's current health status has not been disclosed. 

What's next:

The dog was taken to an animal shelter. Jones was not arrested, but Glendale Police are filing animal cruelty charges.

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Glendale Police Department

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