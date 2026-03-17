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'Mr. ORNG': Suns superfan, former Peoria basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes

By and
Published  March 17, 2026 8:01am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to sex crime charges

Ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to sex crime charges

Patrick Battillo, a Phoenix Suns superfan known as "Mr. ORNG," pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Battillo is also the former head basketball coach at Peoria High School.

The Brief

    • Patrick Battillo, the former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
    • Battillo was known as "Mr. ORNG," a superfan appearing at many Phoenix Suns games.
    • Battillo is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix Suns superfan and former head basketball coach at a Valley high school has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes charges.

As part of a plea deal, Patrick Battillo pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Under his plea agreement, four additional charges he faced were dropped.

The backstory:

Battillo was known to fans as "Mr. ORNG," appearing at many Suns home games. Battillo, the former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School, was arrested in 2024 after a teenage boy reported to school staff that Battillo sent him messages, soliciting video that depicted the teen in various sexual acts and in various states of undress.

Related

Phoenix Suns superfan 'Mr. ORNG' accused of child sex crimes | Crime Files
article

Phoenix Suns superfan 'Mr. ORNG' accused of child sex crimes | Crime Files

A man who is well-known by Phoenix Suns fans has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Following his arrest, Battillo was indicted by a grand jury.

What's next:

Battillo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.

Patrick Battillo Mr ORNG

Patrick Battillo, a man who is known as Phoenix Suns superfan "Mr. ORNG," pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Patrick Battillo's appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court on March 16 and previous FOX 10 reports.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenix SunsPeoriaNews