Man arrested in teen cyber harassment case: Gilbert PD

The Brief Elijah Deshong, 19, allegedly tampered with a girl's social media accounts and posted explicit images and videos of her online. Police say Deshong was arrested on April 29 following a year-long investigation. Deshong was also linked by investigators to a similar case in Mesa dating back to 2021.



A man accused of harassing a girl by tampering with her social media accounts and posting explicit images of her online has been arrested.

Gilbert Police say 19-year-old Elijah Deshong was arrested on April 29 following a year-long investigation. Deshong is accused of 34 criminal charges.

The backstory:

Investigators say between March 2025 and March 2026, Deshong violated his plea agreement by contacting the victim, tampering with her social media accounts and posting explicitly photos and videos of her online.

During their investigation, police say Deshong was also linked to a Mesa police investigation involving similar crimes that dated back to 2021.

Elijah Deshong (MCSO)

What's next:

Deshong was booked into jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.