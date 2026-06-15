Driver dies following crash in Phoenix

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The Brief A driver died following a two-car crash on June 15 near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Police say officers at the scene found one of the drivers unresponsive. The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The second driver was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.



A man died following a crash near a Phoenix intersection on Monday.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 15 near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive driver who was taken to a hospital by firefighters where he was pronounced dead.

A second driver involved in the crash was hospitalized as a precaution.

Traffic in the area was restricted due to the crash.

What we know:

The man who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

Police say detectives will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened: