Driver dies following crash in Phoenix
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PHOENIX - A man died following a crash near a Phoenix intersection on Monday.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 15 near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive driver who was taken to a hospital by firefighters where he was pronounced dead.
A second driver involved in the crash was hospitalized as a precaution.
Traffic in the area was restricted due to the crash.
What we know:
The man who died wasn't identified.
What's next:
Police say detectives will investigate the cause of the crash.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a statement on the crash by the Phoenix Police Department.