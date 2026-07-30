Man indicted for murder near Phoenix gas station: MCAO
PHOENIX - Prosecutors in Maricopa County say a man has been indicted for allegedly killing a man outside a Phoenix gas station earlier in July.
What we know:
According to court documents released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Jaheime Rashard Brown has been indicted on a count of second-degree murder.
The backstory:
Per our previous report, 21-year-old Brown was arrested after an argument escalated into a deadly shooting.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road at about 2:30 a.m. on July 18. Initial reports indicated that two men were involved in a verbal dispute when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
The victim, identified as 22-year-old Julio Angel Osife Diaz, was found with at least one gunshot wound. Fire crews took Diaz to a local hospital, where he later died.
While officers were securing the scene, 21-year-old Brown reportedly approached police and said he was involved in the altercation. He was immediately detained.
Dig deeper:
According to the statement from MCAO, Diaz was in the area with his friends to get gas when Brown "got into a confrontation with the victim and the other people who were in the car with him."
What's next:
Officials with MCAO say Brown is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and from a previous story published by FOX 10 on July 18, 2026.