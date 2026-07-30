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Man indicted for murder near Phoenix gas station: MCAO

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 30, 2026 2:12 PM MST
Published July 30, 2026 2:12 PM MST
Jaheime Rashard Brown article

Jaheime Rashard Brown

The Brief

    • Jaheime Rashard Brown has been indicted on a count of second-degree murder, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
    • Brown was arrested following a deadly shooting at a gas station near 16th Street and Thomas Road on July 18.

PHOENIX - Prosecutors in Maricopa County say a man has been indicted for allegedly killing a man outside a Phoenix gas station earlier in July.

What we know:

According to court documents released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Jaheime Rashard Brown has been indicted on a count of second-degree murder.

The backstory:

Per our previous report, 21-year-old Brown was arrested after an argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road at about 2:30 a.m. on July 18. Initial reports indicated that two men were involved in a verbal dispute when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Julio Angel Osife Diaz, was found with at least one gunshot wound. Fire crews took Diaz to a local hospital, where he later died.

While officers were securing the scene, 21-year-old Brown reportedly approached police and said he was involved in the altercation. He was immediately detained.

Dig deeper:

According to the statement from MCAO, Diaz was in the area with his friends to get gas when Brown "got into a confrontation with the victim and the other people who were in the car with him."

What's next:

Officials with MCAO say Brown is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and from a previous story published by FOX 10 on July 18, 2026.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews