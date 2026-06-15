Missing woman found dead in Arizona desert; 'ALF' actress dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 15, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a group of hikers making a grim discovery in the Arizona desert to the death of an actress best known for her role on a popular TV sitcom, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 15.
1. Missing woman found dead in AZ desert
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A group of hikers discovered the body of an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in a remote desert wash near I-8 and Vekol Valley.
2. Tragic incident in East Valley
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A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Gilbert on Sunday evening.
3. Deadly West Valley house fire
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An elderly woman died following a house fire in Glendale that occurred early Sunday morning.
4. Rest in peace
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Beloved "ALF" star Anne Schedeen, who brought Kate Tanner to life for millions of viewers, has died at 77.
5. Barron Trump-linked beverage launches
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A beverage brand linked to Barron Trump has launched its first product, a Florida-inspired yerba mate drink.
A look at today's weather
Happy Monday! Monsoon season officially kicks off today in the Valley!
Click here for full forecast