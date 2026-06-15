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Missing woman found dead in Arizona desert; 'ALF' actress dies l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 15, 2026 10:14 AM MST
Published June 15, 2026 10:14 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 15, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a group of hikers making a grim discovery in the Arizona desert to the death of an actress best known for her role on a popular TV sitcom, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 15.

1. Missing woman found dead in AZ desert

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Hikers find missing woman dead in Arizona desert
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Hikers find missing woman dead in Arizona desert

A group of hikers discovered the body of an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in a remote desert wash near I-8 and Vekol Valley.

2. Tragic incident in East Valley

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2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Gilbert pool
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2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Gilbert pool

A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Gilbert on Sunday evening.

3. Deadly West Valley house fire

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Elderly woman dies after being pulled from burning Glendale home
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Elderly woman dies after being pulled from burning Glendale home

An elderly woman died following a house fire in Glendale that occurred early Sunday morning.

4. Rest in peace

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Anne Schedeen, actress who played mom on 'ALF,' dies at 77
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Anne Schedeen, actress who played mom on 'ALF,' dies at 77

Beloved "ALF" star Anne Schedeen, who brought Kate Tanner to life for millions of viewers, has died at 77.

5. Barron Trump-linked beverage launches

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Barron Trump-linked beverage brand launches first product with Florida-inspired twist
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Barron Trump-linked beverage brand launches first product with Florida-inspired twist

A beverage brand linked to Barron Trump has launched its first product, a Florida-inspired yerba mate drink.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/15/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/15/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/15/26

Happy Monday! Monsoon season officially kicks off today in the Valley!

Click here for full forecast

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