Missing woman found dead in Arizona desert; 'ALF' actress dies l Morning News Brief

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From a group of hikers making a grim discovery in the Arizona desert to the death of an actress best known for her role on a popular TV sitcom, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 15.

1. Missing woman found dead in AZ desert

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2. Tragic incident in East Valley

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3. Deadly West Valley house fire

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4. Rest in peace

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5. Barron Trump-linked beverage launches

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A look at today's weather

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