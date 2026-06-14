Scottsdale animal rescue groups call for volunteers as shelter hits full capacity

The Brief Rising temperatures are creating health and safety concerns for dogs left on the streets across Scottsdale. The Love Pup Foundation is operating at full capacity while working to provide microchipping, health management, and air-conditioned housing. Shelter operators face low adoption rates for larger dog breeds due to residential apartment restrictions and extreme seasonal heat hazards.



The temperatures are heating up, and with that comes concern about dogs on the streets in Scottsdale.

Local perspective:

One shelter is on a mission to protect them and make them healthy for their future families. The summer months are extra busy for these shelters as they work to keep these dogs off the streets and in the air conditioning.

"This guy came to us 20 pounds overweight, so we’ve gotten 20 pounds off him. He's ready to go when there’s a treat he’s all over it," Love Pup foundation Founder Blake Van Es explained.

Love Pup in Scottsdale works to microchip all the dogs that come their way, making them healthy and happy before they find their new families.

"John Jay and I started it in our house for seven years and our kids were helping us, and we started a small shelter just one of our programs," said Van Es said.

Why you should care:

Right now, they are at full capacity. It is especially hard to adopt out bigger dogs like Bosco, who has been at the shelter for months.

"We have a wait list, and the big thing is big dogs like Bosco. People just don’t adopt big dogs. You can't have big dogs in apartments and those on the run in this heat. That’s terrible they might not make it," Van Es said.

What you can do:

Van Es says they have dogs of all sizes and breeds, including a purebred pug, Jack. But if you cannot adopt, you can still help.

"Help us by making donations to your favorite rescue and also volunteering. They feed the dogs, walk the dogs, transport dogs. It’s really important to have volunteers," Van Es said.

Dig deeper:

The hope is to give back and help these pups find their fur-ever home.

"It’s so rewarding, I love it so much," Van Es explained.