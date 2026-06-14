Man accused of threatening Mesa neighbor with bow and arrow
MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a weapon in Mesa last week.
What we know:
On June 10, Mesa Police received a report of a neighbor dispute near Dobson Road and Darthmouth Street just after 7 p.m. One of the neighbors, later identified as 44-year-old Shawn Megran, was threatening the caller with a bow and arrow.
When officers tried to contact Megran and were unsuccessful, the Mesa Police SWAT Team stepped in and took him into custody.
Megran was medically cleared from a pre-existing medical issue, according to police. He was later booked into jail.
What we don't know:
The nature of the altercation between the neighbors is unknown, although officers said it "stemmed from an ongoing dispute."
What's next:
FOX 10 has reached out to Mesa Police for additional information.
Map of the area.
The Source: Mesa Police Department