Man accused of threatening Mesa neighbor with bow and arrow

The Brief Mesa police arrested a 44-year-old man following a dispute with a neighbor near Dobson Road and Dartmouth Street. The suspect allegedly threatened the neighbor with a bow and arrow, prompting the response of the Mesa Police SWAT Team. It remains unknown what led up to the altercation.



A man was arrested after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a weapon in Mesa last week.

What we know:

On June 10, Mesa Police received a report of a neighbor dispute near Dobson Road and Darthmouth Street just after 7 p.m. One of the neighbors, later identified as 44-year-old Shawn Megran, was threatening the caller with a bow and arrow.

When officers tried to contact Megran and were unsuccessful, the Mesa Police SWAT Team stepped in and took him into custody.

Megran was medically cleared from a pre-existing medical issue, according to police. He was later booked into jail.

What we don't know:

The nature of the altercation between the neighbors is unknown, although officers said it "stemmed from an ongoing dispute."

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to Mesa Police for additional information.

Map of the area.