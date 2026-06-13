Man fatally shot by Surprise police, father found dead inside home following argument

The Brief Surprise police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead at a home on Saturday. An argument between a man and his father led to gunfire inside the residence before officers arrived and killed the son. The man’s father was also found dead at the scene.



Surprise police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at a home in the West Valley, authorities said.

Surprise Police tape off 152nd Lane after an officer-involved shooting on June 13, 2026. (FOX 10)

What we know:

An argument broke out between a man and his father, and multiple shots were heard inside the home. A family member who was not inside the home at the time, had called police.

When authorities responded and entered the home, that's when police shot and killed the son. The father was found dead nearby.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, which occurred near Greenway Road and Reems Road.

The Surprise Police Department said in a brief statement that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Officials did not immediately release details regarding the condition of any suspects, their identities or ages.

What's next:

Glendale Police will investigate the shooting.

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This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX 10 for updates as this story unfolds.