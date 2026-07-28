1 in 5 Arizonans face gambling issues as state sports wagering rises, new data shows

The Brief One in five Arizonans are experiencing gambling-related problems in fiscal year 2025-26, a rate similar to fiscal year 2022-23 according to data from the Arizona Division of Problem Gambling. Weekly gambling among state residents rose from 25% to 30%, while sports wagering increased by 22%. Americans now direct $166 billion into sports gambling, exceeding combined consumer spending on music, movies, museums, and books.



Someone you know might be experiencing gambling-related problems, according to new data from the Arizona Division of Problem Gambling showing the number is similar to a few years ago.

Local perspective:

In fiscal year 2025-26, the Arizona Division of Problem Gambling says one in five people in Arizona are experiencing gambling-related problems. They say that is similar compared to fiscal year 2022-23.

What they're saying:

At the American Legion in downtown Phoenix, people say gambling is a way to pass time.

"The money, the thrill of it, pretty much just something to do," said Michael Espinoza, who bets on greyhounds.

Some veterans at American Legion Post 1 say gambling on horses and greyhounds is a good alternative to other forms of gambling.

"The casino you lose a lot more money over there," Espinoza said. "Over here you only lose so much on so many races."

For some, it is a quick way to get cash.

"Because they’re trying to catch the money because the money is hard to get right now," said Joseph Sparaco, who bets on race horses.

By the numbers:

The Arizona Division of Problem Gambling says 84% of Arizonans reported having gambled in the past year. They say that is comparable to fiscal year 2022-23.

"Everything is so accessible now with live betting and micro bets you can bet on the next pitch, the next football play," said Sean Treppedi, a sports gambling reporter for the New York Post. "It's become highly addictive."

Growing Figures:

The Arizona Division of Problem Gambling says the number of Arizonans gambling weekly went up from 25% to 30%. Sports wagering went up by 22%.

"Major League Baseball right now, they're trying to get prop bets banned when the collective bargaining agreement comes up on Dec. 1, because players are getting harassed left and right by people placing these prop bets," Treppedi said.

Fortune says Americans are putting more money into sports gambling than industries like music, movies, museums, and books combined, totaling a staggering $166 billion.

"This is not a pastime this is a danger," said Dr. Harry Levant, director of gambling policy at the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University School of Law. "It's an addictive product."

Why you should care:

If gambling becomes a problem, some veterans say you should stop.

"Don’t keep up," Sparaco said. "Keep your money and go somewhere else."

Big picture view:

A total of 39 states throughout the country have legalized some form of state-regulated sports gambling.