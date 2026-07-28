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IT issues prompted American Airlines ground stop; Water rate worries in Gilbert | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 28, 2026 6:39 PM MST
Published July 28, 2026 6:39 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From an American Airlines ground stop, to rising water rates in Gilbert, and a ranking of top summer nostalgia spots, here are the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

1. Outage prompts American Airlines ground stop

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American Airlines ground stop issued by FAA; systems coming back online, American says
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American Airlines ground stop issued by FAA; systems coming back online, American says

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a full ground stop Tuesday evening for all American Airlines flights still on the ground.

2. Fight leaves man dead in South Phoenix

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Man dead following fight at South Phoenix home: PD
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Man dead following fight at South Phoenix home: PD

Phoenix Police say a man is dead following fight that happened early on July 28.

3. Drugs worth thousands seized in Yuma

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Meth, fentanyl and Xanax worth $3,000 seized in Arizona, police say
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Meth, fentanyl and Xanax worth $3,000 seized in Arizona, police say

A home search in Arizona led to the seizure of more than $3,000 worth of meth, fentanyl, and Xanax. The suspect has been booked into jail.

4. Gilbert residents voicing worries over water bill

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Gilbert residents express concern as water rates go up once again
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Gilbert residents express concern as water rates go up once again

Gilbert officials raised water rates by 25% this year, prompting concerns from residents about affordability and the local housing market.

5. Arizona's top summer nostalgia spots, ranked

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Arizona's top summer nostalgia spots ranked by new survey
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Arizona's top summer nostalgia spots ranked by new survey

What Arizona spot immediately brings back your favorite summer childhood memories? According to a new survey, one local favorite took the top spot.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Sunshine returns after a rainy morning
Sunshine returns after a rainy morning

Sunshine returns after a rainy morning

As rain moves out sunshine is expected on the afternoon of July 28. Storm activity is heading to Eastern and Northern Arizona. Throughout the week humidity will drop and temperatures will rise. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin shares the full weather forecast.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews