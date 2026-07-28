IT issues prompted American Airlines ground stop; Water rate worries in Gilbert | Nightly Roundup

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From an American Airlines ground stop, to rising water rates in Gilbert, and a ranking of top summer nostalgia spots, here are the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

1. Outage prompts American Airlines ground stop

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2. Fight leaves man dead in South Phoenix

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3. Drugs worth thousands seized in Yuma

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4. Gilbert residents voicing worries over water bill

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5. Arizona's top summer nostalgia spots, ranked

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