Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Mazatzal Mountains, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 1:30 AM MDT, Apache County

Phoenix Sky Harbor flight delays hit travelers following American Airlines IT glitch

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona
Published July 28, 2026 8:18 PM MST
Published July 28, 2026 8:18 PM MST
American Airlines ground stop causes Phoenix delays
American Airlines ground stop causes Phoenix delays

American Airlines ground stop causes Phoenix delays

A nationwide American Airlines IT glitch and East Coast storms caused major delays for travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports.

The Brief

    • Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport faced major flight delays caused by a nationwide American Airlines technology glitch and East Coast storms.
    • A temporary ground stop was issued after the American Airlines connectivity issue impacted systems before being lifted around 4 p.m.
    • Among those impacted was a group of 42 exchange students in the EF Exchange program, with only 13 arriving by early evening.

PHOENIX - A double whammy impacted travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday night as passengers faced a wave of delays across the country—some triggered by storms, others by a nationwide technology issue.

What we know:

American Airlines says a technology issue impacted connectivity for some of their systems, forcing a temporary nationwide ground stop. That ground stop was lifted around 4 p.m., but flight boards showed widespread delays.

Storms across the country also left passengers stranded for hours, including a group of exchange students.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor, Charity Stuart was coordinating students in the EF Exchange program.

"Unfortunately, that's nothing we can control, but it does add a layer of stress," Stuart said.

Stuart says a combination of the American Airlines tech glitch and East Coast weather left some teenagers stranded for more than 10 hours.

"Some of my families, they have birthdays today," Stuart said. "They don’t even get to celebrate their birthdays with their student."

Related

American Airlines ground stop issued by FAA; systems coming back online, American says
article

American Airlines ground stop issued by FAA; systems coming back online, American says

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a full ground stop Tuesday evening for all American Airlines flights still on the ground.

Dig deeper:

In the early evening, only 13 out of the 42 exchange students had arrived.

"I love our host families and I understand the struggle they're going through, and I really appreciate them leaning on me for support and being patient," Stuart said.

Talking with her exchange student Eira on the phone, Eira said she was delayed in Newark, New Jersey.

"It's very frustrating because we just want to come in and meet our host parents and come to the States," Eira said.

American Airlines says it has resolved the IT glitch that prompted the ground stop, but it still left some American Airlines passengers changing their plans.

"We had to lengthen our car rental, but that actually went fairly smoothly, and we had a place to go," said Jenny Wirtz, who was flying American Airlines.

Although the ground stop has been lifted, multiple American Airlines flights remained delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

"They actually rolled us over to the previous flights, so fingers crossed we're going to get home tonight," said Roshni Ruben, who was also flying American Airlines.

 

  • Information in this report was gathered from Charity Stuart, Eira, Jenny Wirtz, Roshni Ruben, American Airlines, and FOX 10 reporting.

ArizonaConsumerNewsTravel NewsAir and Space