Gilbert residents express concern as water rates go up once again

The Brief Gilbert residents are expressing concern over water rates after the town raised them by 25% last April and another 25% this year. Town officials attribute the increases to critical infrastructure costs and uncertainty regarding Colorado River supplies. A local real estate agent says while higher utilities can impact buyers, Gilbert's property values are still increasing.



The increased water rates continue to be a hot topic of discussion in Gilbert.

"Obviously, the water rates have gone up dramatically," resident Robert Salemi said.

By the numbers:

The town raised water rates 25% in April 2026, and another 25% this year. Salemi says his monthly bill went from about $85 a month to $159.

"I think the problem was it was a really big bite all at the same time," Salemi said. "If it was done incrementally, they could have made people understand."

Town officials say the change was needed to pay for critical infrastructure and prepare for the uncertainty surrounding Colorado River supplies.

"I know one of the people that we had met when we were here a few months ago, they were saying that they wanted to leave Gilbert because they couldn't afford it," Salemi said.

Local perspective:

Some residents feel it could impact people wanting to move to Gilbert.

"I just think they're going to have a problem attracting a lot of newcomers into Gilbert because of the water rates," Salemi said.

The other side:

While Gilbert real estate agent Greg Klei says utility costs can sway a first-time homebuyer...

"...if they're at the top of their budget already," Klei said. "And then the water bill on top of that, although it may be only $20 or $30 a month compared to Chandler or Mesa, it does add up over the course of the year."

He says the data shows Gilbert’s housing market is holding strong.

"The property values over the course of the last year have not gone down," Klei said. "They've actually increased, at least the average price has."

What actually has declined is the number of days homes in Gilbert are on the market.

"Gilbert homes have actually gone down year over year, at least about four days," Klei said. "Last year it was like 65 days on market... we're at like 59 currently."

What you can do:

To anyone looking to buy, Klei says it is important to weigh all the factors, including the utilities.

"It definitely should be a factor," Klei said. "Everyone should look at the final number, maybe not just the number that you start at."

With new faces on the town council, residents say they plan to hold them to the promises of lowering water rates over time.