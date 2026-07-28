Man dead following fight at South Phoenix home: PD

The Brief A fight in Phoenix has left one man dead, according to police. Officers were called at around 4:00 a.m. to the area of 44th Street and Baseline Road.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating a fight on the morning of July 28 that left a man dead.

What we know:

A Phoenix Police spokesperson said officers were sent at around 4:00 a.m. to a home in the area of 44th Street and Baseline Road.

"Officers arrived and found an unresponsive male in the home," the Phoenix Police spokesperson wrote. "Phoenix Fire Department responded and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the flight, nor did they identify any suspects. The victim was also not identified.

What's next:

Police say they are still looking into what happened.

Area where the incident happened