Protection from extreme heat: Arizona expands resources

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has expanded heat safety resources through partnerships with local, state, and federal organizations. New initiatives include additional cooling centers, water stations, and financial assistance for residents struggling with utility bills. State officials are acting earlier than normal, with some cooling locations already open due to a record heat wave in March.



The official start of summer is June and state leaders are encouraging heat safety as the weather starts to warm up.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says resources have been expanded with local, state and federal partners, as well as organizations and others, to help protect people from extreme heat. That includes adding cooling centers and water stations. And there's help available for people struggling to pay their utility bills.

What they're saying:

Action has already been taken following the record heat wave in March.

"This year we're continuing to use cooltainers to reach people where they are to stay cool," Gov. Katie Hobbs said. "The one we're at today opened April 20, which is earlier than normal because we've been experiencing earlier than normal highs. We did that and the other location by the Department of Health Services will open on May 4."

The governor spoke at a cooling center near 16th Avenue and Jefferson on May 1.

The state has a website with more information and resources available at https://heat.az.gov.