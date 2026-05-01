SNAP benefits: 400,000 Arizona residents have lost food assistance

The Brief Arizona leads the U.S. in SNAP benefit losses, with over 400,000 people dropped from the program since July. The state blames the decline on stricter federal work requirements, administrative error crackdowns, and outdated technology. Governor Katie Hobbs and state Republicans are currently clashing over budget plans that could further impact food assistance.



Arizona is currently leading the nation in losses of SNAP benefits. That's according to a report by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. The numbers show children are among almost half of those who have lost food assistance.

Those numbers show the state has seen a drop of more than 400,000 people enrolled since last July—when the "big beautiful bill" was enacted. Since then, food banks like Tempe Community Action Agency that used to serve 60 to 70 families a day say they’re serving more than 100.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security blames the decline on stricter federal work requirements and a state crackdown on administrative errors. It also says it’s facing significant structural barriers, such as outdated technology used to administer SNAP.

What they're saying:

With people left with fewer options, food banks are seeing more clients.

"A lot of them will talk about the fact that the cost of groceries has gone up. Right. That's a big impact. And you know, those who now are not getting SNAP or had the reduction because many of those people went from $2 to $20 or whatever, the amount was down to $20 a month. That's a giant impact. And those are the people that are now saying, I need help," said Bob Branstetter, director of programs for Tempe Community Action Agency.

What's next:

As state Republicans and Governor Katie Hobbs clash over a budget plan, SNAP is one of the agencies that could see further impacts. The House passed its budget package on April 29, but the governor has made it known that SNAP is one of her sticking points, so we will have to see what the negotiations look like.