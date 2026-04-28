Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage neighborhood

The Brief A boy died following a shooting on April 27 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. Police say a second juvenile who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody. Police say there is no known threat to the community.



A shooting on Monday night in a West Valley neighborhood left a boy dead and another juvenile hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on April 27 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.

El Mirage Police say officers responded after receiving several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.

Once at the scene, a boy was found with gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say a second juvenile who showed up to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds is expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

No suspects are in custody, but police say they identified a possible vehicle related to the shooting and are working to locate it.

There is no known threat to the community.

What we don't know:

The boy who died wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 623-500-3277.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: