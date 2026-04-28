Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage neighborhood
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A shooting on Monday night in a West Valley neighborhood left a boy dead and another juvenile hurt.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on April 27 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.
El Mirage Police say officers responded after receiving several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.
Once at the scene, a boy was found with gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say a second juvenile who showed up to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds is expected to survive.
Dig deeper:
No suspects are in custody, but police say they identified a possible vehicle related to the shooting and are working to locate it.
There is no known threat to the community.
What we don't know:
The boy who died wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 623-500-3277.
Map of the area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The El Mirage Police Department