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Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage neighborhood

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Published  April 28, 2026 7:09am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
El Mirage shooting leaves boy dead, police say

El Mirage shooting leaves boy dead, police say

Police say a boy died at the hospital following a shooting on Monday night near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. Another juvenile who was also shot was hospitalized, but is expected to survive. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

The Brief

    • A boy died following a shooting on April 27 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.
    • Police say a second juvenile who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds is expected to survive.
    • No suspects are in custody. Police say there is no known threat to the community.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A shooting on Monday night in a West Valley neighborhood left a boy dead and another juvenile hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on April 27 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads

El Mirage Police say officers responded after receiving several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.

Once at the scene, a boy was found with gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say a second juvenile who showed up to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds is expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

No suspects are in custody, but police say they identified a possible vehicle related to the shooting and are working to locate it.

There is no known threat to the community.

What we don't know:

The boy who died wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 623-500-3277.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The El Mirage Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyEl MirageNews