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Gunman dead following Texas shooting; Facebook affected by outage | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 12, 2026 10:24 AM MST
Published June 12, 2026 10:24 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Gunman dead and others hurt following shooting at Texas town; Police continue to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 12, 2026.

1. Police continue to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

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'Wanted felon' killed in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers
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'Wanted felon' killed in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers

A suspect who was wanted in connection to a sex crime against a child died after a shooting broke out involving officers on June 11, Phoenix Police said.

2. Facebook, other Meta platforms affected by outage

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Is Facebook down? Platforms coming back online after widespread outages, Meta says
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Is Facebook down? Platforms coming back online after widespread outages, Meta says

Thousands of users reported outages across Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, according to Downdetector.

3. Deadly shooting at Texas town

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Midland shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 10 injured in West Texas town
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Midland shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 10 injured in West Texas town

A gunman in Midland who officials said killed at least one person and injured as many as 10 others is dead.

4. New scheme causing concerns for drivers at the gas station

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'Screw scam' spurs new fears for drivers when filling their tanks
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'Screw scam' spurs new fears for drivers when filling their tanks

A Virginia police department is warning drivers about a new way scammers are trying to rip off people when they fill their tanks: the gas pump screw scam.

5. Local business making anti-drone ammo for the military

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Arizona ammo business creates anti-drone ammunition for U.S. military
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Arizona ammo business creates anti-drone ammunition for U.S. military

An Arizona ammo company has developed specialized multi-projectile rifle cartridges that allow standard battle weapons to effectively shoot down enemy unmanned aircraft systems.

A look at your weather for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/12/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/12/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/12/26

Monsoon moisture is moving into Arizona, bringing a slight chance of showers. Meanwhile, we are expecting the coming days to be rather hot.

Get the Full Forecast

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