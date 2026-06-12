Gunman dead following Texas shooting; Facebook affected by outage | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - Gunman dead and others hurt following shooting at Texas town; Police continue to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 12, 2026.
1. Police continue to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting
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A suspect who was wanted in connection to a sex crime against a child died after a shooting broke out involving officers on June 11, Phoenix Police said.
2. Facebook, other Meta platforms affected by outage
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Thousands of users reported outages across Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, according to Downdetector.
3. Deadly shooting at Texas town
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A gunman in Midland who officials said killed at least one person and injured as many as 10 others is dead.
4. New scheme causing concerns for drivers at the gas station
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A Virginia police department is warning drivers about a new way scammers are trying to rip off people when they fill their tanks: the gas pump screw scam.
5. Local business making anti-drone ammo for the military
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An Arizona ammo company has developed specialized multi-projectile rifle cartridges that allow standard battle weapons to effectively shoot down enemy unmanned aircraft systems.
A look at your weather for today
Monsoon moisture is moving into Arizona, bringing a slight chance of showers. Meanwhile, we are expecting the coming days to be rather hot.
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