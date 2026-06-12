Gunman dead following Texas shooting; Facebook affected by outage | Morning News Brief

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Gunman dead and others hurt following shooting at Texas town; Police continue to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 12, 2026.

1. Police continue to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

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2. Facebook, other Meta platforms affected by outage

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3. Deadly shooting at Texas town

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4. New scheme causing concerns for drivers at the gas station

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5. Local business making anti-drone ammo for the military

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