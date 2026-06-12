Arizona weather forecast: Hot weekend expected for the Valley

The Brief Temperatures are expected to top out close to 107 degrees on Friday, as early monsoon moisture moves in from the south. Isolated showers and sticky conditions will persist, with the majority of storm energy developing in the northeast quadrant of the state. We can expect temperatures in the high 100s this weekend for Phoenix.



There was a little bit of cloud cover out there to start off Friday, but the day is going to be another warm one.

Today:

For Friday, we are expecting the high to top out close to 107 degrees. There will be a little bit of cloud cover heading into this evening, with those overnight lows dipping into the 80s.

A little bit of moisture is being seen moving in from the south. This is the first little taste, one could say, of the monsoon. Now, not a lot is being seen, but it is kind of surrounding Arizona with a few little isolated showers out there. Some of these might not actually be hitting the ground, but that moisture is being seen out there.

This Weekend:

A slight threat of some showers off and on throughout Friday will continue to be seen, but the majority of that energy is going to be to the north, and that is going to continue into Saturday.

In fact, by Saturday morning, there may be a few isolated showers. A repeat is expected heading into Sunday.

As for temperatures, highs are expected to top out close to 109 for Saturday and Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)