Ex-Peoria basketball coach indicted on additional child sex crimes charges

The Brief Patrick Battillo has been indicted on seven additional charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Battillo was arrested last year for alleged child sex crimes. Known as Phoenix Suns superfan "Mr. ORNG," Battillo is also a former basketball coach at Peoria High School.



The former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School is facing additional charges before he is set to go on trial for alleged child sex crimes.

Patrick Battillo was indicted by a grand jury on seven counts of attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor, FOX 10 has learned. The charges date back to July 2023.

The backstory:

Last year, Battillo was arrested for alleged child sex crimes.

Police say a 15-year-old boy disclosed to school staff members that Battillo sent him messages, soliciting video that depicted the teen in various sexual acts and in various states of undress.

"[Battillo] told [the victim] that he has sold this unknown older woman videos of himself, and added [the victim] could also make money by sending this unknown woman, and in return, [Battillo] would send [the victim] money via Cash App," read a portion of the court documents.

Battillo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dig deeper:

Battillo is known by some as "Mr. ORNG," a superfan known for painting his face orange and appearing in the crowd at Phoenix Suns home games.

What's next:

A pre-trial conference for Battillo is scheduled for April 17. He's scheduled to go on trial next week.