Phoenix Suns superfan 'Mr. ORNG' accused of child sex crimes

A man who is well-known by Phoenix Suns fans has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Patrick Battillo, 37, was booked into Maricopa County jail for two counts of sex crimes, Peoria Police confirmed to FOX 10. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators say Battillo, who is the head coach of the Peoria High School boy's basketball team, solicited inappropriate photos and videos from students in exchange for money.

"After speaking with the parties involved, it was learned that Patrick had been asking juvenile victims to send videos and photographs of themselves in various sex acts and in various states of nudity," police said. "Patrick would tell the victims that he would send them money for these photos/videos."

Battillo was arrested on April 9 in Goodyear. He is accused of several felony charges, including luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.

A woman who works as a teacher at the high school, 46-year-old Holly Holgate, was also arrested after police say she told Battillo of the allegations and that police were involved. He fled the school before officers arrived. In addition to being the basketball coach, Battillo also volunteers in Holgate's class.

"Because of her actions, Patrick left the school prior to detectives being able to contact him," police said.

Holgate was arrested and is accused of hindering prosecution and failing to report child abuse or neglect. She was booked into jail on a $25,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 623-773-7045.

Peoria Unified School District statement

"We are aware that two trusted members of our Peoria High School community were arrested last night. We are working to ensure that those who may have been victimized receive the space and care they need, and we are cooperating with Peoria Police Department on their investigation.



Patrick Battillo was the varsity basketball coach and volunteer, but yesterday we were made aware that he may have committed sex crimes involving children. As soon as we became aware of the allegations, we contacted the Peoria Police Department, the Arizona Department of Education and have filed a report with the Department of Child Safety.

Dr. Battillo began coaching basketball in 2019 and completed a fingerprint and background check clearance. Until now, no reports of misconduct have been brought to our attention from parents, students or community members. Peoria Police also arrested Holly Holgate, one of our teachers, for hindering prosecution and failure to report child abuse and neglect. She has been with Peoria High School since 2000 and had an up-to-date fingerprint clearance card.

We have been cooperating with Peoria Police as this is still an active criminal investigation. To preserve the privacy of those who bravely came forward to share what they know, we are not able to provide additional information.

The safety and well-being of our students is paramount. Should a student need someone to talk to about what they are feeling, we will have our social worker and members of our counseling team available. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging those with information in this case to reach out to them through the Tip Phone Line: 623-773-7045 or via e-mail: PDTips@peoriaaz.gov."

