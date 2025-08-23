Expand / Collapse search
1 dead following early morning crash in Laveen area: PD

Published  August 23, 2025 8:18pm MST
Laveen
FOX 10 Phoenix
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a concrete structure near 51st Avenue and Broadway in Phoenix, resulting in the driver's death.

The Brief

    • A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix, according to police.
    • The crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Broadway.
    • The victim has been identified as Jesus Soto Haro, 21.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has died following an early morning crash on Aug. 23 that involved one vehicle.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a car crash in the area of 51st Avenue and Broadway.

"Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle off the roadway and into an industrial area, causing significant damage to the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

The driver was identified by police as 21-year-old Jesus Soto Haro. He was declared dead at the scene by fire crews. No other injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say based on preliminary information, the vehicle was headed west on Broadway when it failed to make a left turn at 51st Avenue.

What's next:

Phoenix Police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

