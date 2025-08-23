1 dead following early morning crash in Laveen area: PD

The Brief A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix, according to police. The crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Broadway. The victim has been identified as Jesus Soto Haro, 21.



Phoenix Police say a man has died following an early morning crash on Aug. 23 that involved one vehicle.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a car crash in the area of 51st Avenue and Broadway.

"Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle off the roadway and into an industrial area, causing significant damage to the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

The driver was identified by police as 21-year-old Jesus Soto Haro. He was declared dead at the scene by fire crews. No other injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say based on preliminary information, the vehicle was headed west on Broadway when it failed to make a left turn at 51st Avenue.

What's next:

Phoenix Police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened