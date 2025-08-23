1 dead following early morning crash in Laveen area: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has died following an early morning crash on Aug. 23 that involved one vehicle.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a car crash in the area of 51st Avenue and Broadway.
"Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle off the roadway and into an industrial area, causing significant damage to the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.
The driver was identified by police as 21-year-old Jesus Soto Haro. He was declared dead at the scene by fire crews. No other injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say based on preliminary information, the vehicle was headed west on Broadway when it failed to make a left turn at 51st Avenue.
What's next:
Phoenix Police say an investigation remains ongoing.