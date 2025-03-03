Stinky situation in Laveen: AZ Green Guys owner fined $1k daily until he's in compliance

The Brief Hundreds of Laveen residents have sent complaints to Maricopa County regarding a smell coming from AZ Green Guys near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road. Maricopa County says a zoning ordinance was violated. March 1 was the deadline to vacate the property.



"The smell is not going to go away totally."

"We are desperate."

A desperate hope for action from people living in a neighborhood near a closed composting site as the stinky problem persists.

AZ Green Guys' composting business in Laveen has finally shut down, but now we're learning the way they left may lead officials to take more action against the company.

The backstory:

Piles of mulch could be seen in the area for over a year and, unfortunately, it could be smelled for miles. Today, it looks a lot different. Growers Market or AZ Green Guys had until March 1 to vacate the property. It’s empty for the most part, except a pile of mulch that’s still stinking up the Laveen community.

"All last week was really, really bad," said Maria Gallegos Avalos, a neighbor.

For months, hundreds of Laveen residents sent in complaints to Maricopa County regarding the sell coming from AZ Green Guys near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

"Rotten vegetables, food, cow manure, everything together. It's unbearable. It's insane."

Once the county realized a zoning ordinance was violated, hearings were scheduled, and AZ Green Guys received a cease and desist letter.

Owner Neal Brooks continued to operate his business. then, Maricopa County sued the business. A few days later, a settlement was reached with a March 1 deadline to vacate the property.

"It's mostly empty, but I'm still concerned."

What they're saying:

Neighbors who live feet away from the property are concerned about what's been left behind and want to know when it will be removed.

"I'm concerned about that big pile. They're supposed to remove the pile. They're supposed to remove all big pieces of wood that they have here. They're supposed to remove all of the machinery that is used for composting, said Maria.

What's next:

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo told FOX 10 the county inspected the property on March 3 and says AZ Green Guys is not in compliance because of the pile of compost left behind.

"He must remove all the compost on his property, get rid of any equipment that is used in order for him to continue composting. We made it very clear. No ifs and's or buts. He must get into compliance or we will seek legal action."

Gallardo says Brooks plans to turn the property back into a nursery and was keeping the pile of compost for his nursery business. He is being fined $1,000 a day until he comes into compliance.

FOX 10 reached out to AZ Green Guys, but did not get a response.

"We hope that this ends.. now," said Maria.

Neighbors are hopeful a business that smells much better will take its place.