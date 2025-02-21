Expand / Collapse search

Police investigation in Laveen linked to earlier QuikTrip shooting

Published  February 21, 2025 6:05pm MST
The Brief

    • Police are investigating a scene near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road linked to a shooting earlier in the day.
    • No suspects or victims have been identified.

LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police are investigating a scene near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road that they believe could be related to a shooting earlier in the day.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, police cordoned off an area near 31st Avenue off Glenrosa for an investigation.

Police confirmed the investigation was related to an earlier crime at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue in Thomas that left one person dead.

Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

In that case, the man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The suspects and victim of the QT shooting have not been identified.

We have reached out to the police to find out more about both incidents.

Map of where the investigation is:

The Source

  • On scene reporting and Phoenix Police.

