Police investigation in Laveen linked to earlier QuikTrip shooting

The Brief Police are investigating a scene near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road linked to a shooting earlier in the day. No suspects or victims have been identified.



Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, police cordoned off an area near 31st Avenue off Glenrosa for an investigation.

Police confirmed the investigation was related to an earlier crime at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue in Thomas that left one person dead.

In that case, the man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The suspects and victim of the QT shooting have not been identified.

We have reached out to the police to find out more about both incidents.

