Police investigation in Laveen linked to earlier QuikTrip shooting
LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police are investigating a scene near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road that they believe could be related to a shooting earlier in the day.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, police cordoned off an area near 31st Avenue off Glenrosa for an investigation.
Police confirmed the investigation was related to an earlier crime at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue in Thomas that left one person dead.
In that case, the man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
The suspects and victim of the QT shooting have not been identified.
We have reached out to the police to find out more about both incidents.