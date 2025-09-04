Monsoon damage keeps roofers busy across Arizona

The Brief An active monsoon season is keeping roofers across Arizona extremely busy, with many handling dozens of assessments daily. They are responding to storm damage caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and flying debris. A Laveen homeowner discovered a leak in her roof after a dust storm and had a roofer assess the damage, which included tree limbs and an outdoor umbrella lodged in her roof. Experts advise homeowners to address even small issues quickly to prevent further damage.



With the active monsoon season in full swing, roofers across Arizona are busier than ever assessing storm damage.

Roofer, Randy Bailin with Valley Roofing & Repair, has seen business boom over the last two weeks, as powerful storms have homeowners scrambling to fix leaks and other damage.

What they're saying:

"So this stick is stuck about two inches into the foam of this roof," Bailin explained while on a job on Sept. 4, "And what happens on a foam roof is water can now seep into the foam itself and it degrades."

Bailin says he is personally handling about 15 assessments a day, with his company doing 40 to 60. Statewide, he estimates that roofers are dealing with "hundreds and hundreds" of calls.

Mary Evans, a Laveen homeowner, called Bailin after she noticed a leak in her backyard ramada the morning after a strong dust storm. He discovered that winds had lodged tree limbs in her roof and even blown a heavy outdoor umbrella onto the roof.

"I think I'm going to have to have a new roof because there's a lot of damage and a lot of water damage," Evans said. "Fortunately, it hasn't come through the ceiling in the house."

Bailin's busy schedule takes him from Flagstaff to Tucson as storms are hitting the state from all directions.

What you can do:

His advice to homeowners is to act quickly, even for small issues, to prevent them from becoming more serious.