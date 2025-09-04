Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:45 PM MST, Yuma County, La Paz County
5
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:30 AM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Kofa, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:30 AM MST, Coconino County

Monsoon damage keeps roofers busy across Arizona

By
Published  September 4, 2025 9:26pm MST
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona roofers swamped by active monsoon season

Arizona roofers swamped by active monsoon season

The Brief

    • An active monsoon season is keeping roofers across Arizona extremely busy, with many handling dozens of assessments daily. They are responding to storm damage caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and flying debris.
    • A Laveen homeowner discovered a leak in her roof after a dust storm and had a roofer assess the damage, which included tree limbs and an outdoor umbrella lodged in her roof.
    • Experts advise homeowners to address even small issues quickly to prevent further damage.

LAVEEN, Ariz. - With the active monsoon season in full swing, roofers across Arizona are busier than ever assessing storm damage.

Roofer, Randy Bailin with Valley Roofing & Repair, has seen business boom over the last two weeks, as powerful storms have homeowners scrambling to fix leaks and other damage.

Monsoon arrives again in the Phoenix area

Monsoon arrives again in the Phoenix area

What they're saying:

"So this stick is stuck about two inches into the foam of this roof," Bailin explained while on a job on Sept. 4, "And what happens on a foam roof is water can now seep into the foam itself and it degrades."

Bailin says he is personally handling about 15 assessments a day, with his company doing 40 to 60. Statewide, he estimates that roofers are dealing with "hundreds and hundreds" of calls.

Mary Evans, a Laveen homeowner, called Bailin after she noticed a leak in her backyard ramada the morning after a strong dust storm. He discovered that winds had lodged tree limbs in her roof and even blown a heavy outdoor umbrella onto the roof.

"I think I'm going to have to have a new roof because there's a lot of damage and a lot of water damage," Evans said. "Fortunately, it hasn't come through the ceiling in the house."

Bailin's busy schedule takes him from Flagstaff to Tucson as storms are hitting the state from all directions.

(Related) Monsoon: Cleanup continues after stormy night

(Related) Monsoon: Cleanup continues after stormy night

What you can do:

His advice to homeowners is to act quickly, even for small issues, to prevent them from becoming more serious.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reported on this story after interviews with Randy Bailin of Valley Roofing & Repair and Mary Evans, a Laveen homeowner.

MonsoonsSevere WeatherLaveenNews