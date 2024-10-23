Former President Bill Clinton in Arizona to encourage early voting | 2024 Election

article

The Brief Former President Bill Clinton is set to appear at a get out the vote event in Arizona The former president is in Arizona on the same day Donald Trump Jr. spoke at an event for his father's presidential campaign in Phoenix.



Former President Bill Clinton is in Arizona on Oct. 23 to campaign for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz presidential ticket.

Per Democratic Party officials, former President Clinton is set to appear at a get out the vote event. As of the morning of Oct. 23, party officials have yet to publicly reveal where the event is taking place, but the website does state that "arrival instructions with event timing and location will be shared following RSVP approximately 24 hours prior to the event."

During the afternoon hours, the former president also appeared at another Harris event in the Valley.

Clinton, who served two terms as president in the 90s, lost the state by a narrow margin in 1992 to Republican George H. W. Bush, 38.47% to 36.52%, while Ross Perot received 23.79% of the vote.

In 1996, Clinton defeated Republican challenger Bob Dole 46.52% to 44.29%, with Perot receiving 7.98% of the vote.

Former President Bill Clinton speaks in support of the Harris Walz presidential campaign during an event in Fort Valley, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Former President Clinton's appearance in Arizona comes on the same day Donald Trump Jr. appeared on behalf of his father at a rally in Phoenix. Former President Trump is set to hold a rally at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Oct. 24. Meanwhile, Vice President Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is set to return to Arizona for a campaign visit on Oct. 26.

Arizona was once reliably Republican, but Democrats have gained increased influence in recent years, especially in urban areas like Phoenix, which has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. as people move in from other states for a growing number of jobs.