Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Phoenix rally | 2024 Election

The Brief Donald Trump Jr. spoke at an event for his father's presidential campaign in Phoenix The rally took place one day before Donald Trump himself is set to speak at a separate election rally in Tempe.



The eldest son of former President Donald Trump made an appearance at an Arizona event for his father's presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Per a statement released by GOP officials, the get out the vote rally took place near Bell Road and 32nd Street in Phoenix.

Donald Trump Jr. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"With early voting in Arizona underway, Donald Trump Jr. will meet with supporters and leaders in the Assyrian community and encourage them to vote early. The Trump campaign is leaving no stone unturned in Arizona as we work to contact every voter and flip Arizona red," read a portion of the statement.

Trump Jr.'s visit to Arizona comes just one day before his father is set to hold a rally in Arizona. On Oct. 22, Trump campaign officials said the rally will take place at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Trump Jr.'s visit to Arizona comes on the same day former President Bill Clinton is in Arizona to encourage Arizonans to vote early.