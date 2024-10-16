Former President Bill Clinton will be in Arizona on Oct. 23, Harris campaign announces
PHOENIX - Former President Bill Clinton will be in Arizona to campaign for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz presidential ticket on Oct. 23, according to a release from the Harris campaign.
The goal of the visit is to encourage Arizonans to vote early.
Clinton, who served two terms as president in the 90's, lost the state by a narrow margin in 1992 to Republican George H. W. Bush, 38.47% to 36.52%, while Ross Perot received 23.79% of the vote.
In 1996, Clinton defeated Republican challenger Bob Dole 46.52% to 44.29% with Perot receiving 7.98% of the vote.
No information was released on where the event will take place.