Expand / Collapse search

Former President Bill Clinton will be in Arizona on Oct. 23, Harris campaign announces

By
Updated  October 16, 2024 4:06pm MST
Kamala Harris
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act during an event in the East Room of the White House on February 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Ph

Expand

PHOENIX - Former President Bill Clinton will be in Arizona to campaign for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz presidential ticket on Oct. 23, according to a release from the Harris campaign.

The goal of the visit is to encourage Arizonans to vote early.

Clinton, who served two terms as president in the 90's, lost the state by a narrow margin in 1992 to Republican George H. W. Bush, 38.47% to 36.52%, while Ross Perot received 23.79% of the vote.

In 1996, Clinton defeated Republican challenger Bob Dole 46.52% to 44.29% with Perot receiving 7.98% of the vote.

No information was released on where the event will take place.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live: