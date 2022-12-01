Teen who shot gun outside ASU dorm indicted by grand jury: MCAO

A teenager who allegedly opened fire on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, after a bystander reported seeing a suspect with a gun near a dorm on McAllister and Lemon Street. When ASU Police arrived at the scene, the armed suspect allegedly fired multiple gunshots in the direction of a student and an officer before running away.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Court documents reveal new details

The suspect, identified in court documents as Reid Ralph Chee, was eventually arrested. Chee, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, is not an ASU student.

Chee was indicted by the grand jury on 11 counts on Dec. 7, 2022, but the indictment was announced on Jan. 17, 2023.

According to court documents, Chee was indicted on:

4 counts of aggravated assault (felony)

1 count of endangerment (felony)

1 count of disorderly conduct (felony)

1 count of unlawful discharge of firearm (felony)

1 count of minor with a firearm (felony)

1 count of threatening or intimidating (misdemeanor)

1 count of false reporting to law enforcement agency (misdemeanor)

1 count of liquor-unlawful acts (misdemeanor)

Read More Arizona Headlines