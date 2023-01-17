Expand / Collapse search
ASU Police investigating possible sexual assault at Tempe campus

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State Police are investigating a possible sexual assault on the college's main campus in Tempe.

According to police, a female student said she woke up on the morning of Jan. 15 in an on-campus residence that was not her own. The victim said she could not remember what happened the night before, but there were signs that a sexual assault had occurred.

An arrest has not been made. There is no suspect information at this time.

No further details were released by police.

ASU Logo over a pedestrian bridge at the school's campus in Tempe.

