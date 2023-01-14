Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Deadly hit-and-run crashes reported in Goodyear, Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Goodyear and Phoenix police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened overnight.

Goodyear

Officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Bullard and Catalina Drive.

Bullard Avenue is shot down in both directions north of Cambridge for the investigation.

No other information was released.

Phoenix

A man was found dead in the street near 32nd Avenue and Glendale just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The man had reportedly been trying to cross Glendale Avenue when he was hit by an SUV heading westbound.

The hit-and-run vehicle was only described as a dark-colored SUV that could have have some damage from the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police's non-emergency line or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.