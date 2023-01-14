Deadly hit-and-run crashes reported in Goodyear, Phoenix

Goodyear and Phoenix police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened overnight.

Goodyear

Officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Bullard and Catalina Drive.

Bullard Avenue is shot down in both directions north of Cambridge for the investigation.

No other information was released.

Phoenix

A man was found dead in the street near 32nd Avenue and Glendale just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The man had reportedly been trying to cross Glendale Avenue when he was hit by an SUV heading westbound.

The hit-and-run vehicle was only described as a dark-colored SUV that could have have some damage from the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police's non-emergency line or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.