9 people, including child, hurt in El Mirage crash along US 60

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:09PM
El Mirage
FOX 10 Phoenix

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Nine people, including a child, were hurt after a rollover crash involving four vehicles in El Mirage, police said Sunday.

Grand Avenue/US 60 is closed in both directions in Thompson Road for the investigation. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Police told FOX 10 that a car driving down Grand Avenue hit two cars that were stopped in traffic. One car was sent into the intersection, hitting another vehicle. One of the other vehicles involved rolled over from the impact.

The car that rolled over had a father with his three children inside. A 9-year-old child was seriously injured, and police say he is now in critical but stable condition.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision, but police say speed might have played a role.

