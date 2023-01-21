Victim dead, shooting suspect at large following Scottsdale shooting, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A person is dead and the suspect responsible for their death is at large, says the Scottsdale Police Department Saturday night.

Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and that's where a victim was found. They were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead, says Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon during a press conference.

The victim hasn't been named.

As for the suspect, they are "at large" after leaving the scene, but Quon says the community isn't believed to be in danger. Initially, residents were told to stay indoors as officers searched for the suspect.

"This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation. The suspect is at large, but the community in itself in our area is not to be considered as a threat right now," Quon said. "The subject is not in this area currently right now."

Quon said no more information about the suspect could be released.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No more information was available.

