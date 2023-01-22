Teen in life-threatening condition after Buckeye shooting

Buckeye police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenage boy early Sunday morning.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the juvenile-aged boy was with a group of people near St Charles Court and 255th Drive when some kind of fight broke out.

A man pulled out a gun and shot the teen before leaving in an unknown vehicle, police said. Another person drove the victim away from the area before calling 911.

The suspect is reportedly known to the victim, but no other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buckeye PD's tip line at 623-349-6411.

