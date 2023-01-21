2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened 25 miles north of Wickenburg at milepost 173. It's unknown what caused the crash and what factors were involved.
The victims haven't been named.
US-93 is the main highway Arizonans take to get to Las Vegas, Nevada.