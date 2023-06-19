Victim in critical condition, suspect arrested in connection to El Mirage shooting, police say

A person is fighting for their life after being shot and the suspect responsible has been arrested, El Mirage Police said on Monday, June 19.

The shooting happened near El Mirage and Cactus roads. That's where police say they found a victim with a gunshot wound in critical condition who was then taken to the hospital.

Within a few minutes, police say they found the suspect and took him into custody.

No names have been released in this investigation.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: