Motorcyclist, pedestrian hospitalized following El Mirage crash

A motorcyclist and pedestrian are in the hospital following a crash in El Mirage on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Grand Avenue and 115th Avenue on Jan. 17.

"Both the motorcycle rider and the pedestrian have been transported to a local trauma center," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

There's no word on what led up to this crash or the condition of those who were hurt.

No more information was given.

Map of where the incident happened: