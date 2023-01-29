Armed intruder shot, killed in El Mirage home: police

An El Mirage resident shot and killed an armed intruder who forced his way into a home on Saturday, police said.

Officers said a total of four people armed with weapons had broken into a residence near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads some time before 5:30 p.m.

"Those four were ultimately confronted by the occupants," police said.

One of the people in the house opened fire, fatally striking one of the alleged intruders.

The other three suspects ran away, and police are still investigating.

No names were released.

