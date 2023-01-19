Expand / Collapse search
Human skull discovered on South Mountain, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:00PM
South Mountain
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Detectives are investigating after a human skull was discovered on South Mountain last weekend.

Police were called to an area near the Holbert Trailhead on Jan. 14 after a hiker discovered a skull that "showed what appeared to be trauma."

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office and Phoenix investigators are working to figure out the identity of the victim and any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

