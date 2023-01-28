Phoenix Police investigate 2 deadly shootings less than two hours apart

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Phoenix Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened less than 2 hours apart on Saturday night.

There's no indication that these shootings are related.

12th Street and Highland Avenue

A man was killed in central Phoenix Saturday night in a shooting, says the police department on Jan. 28.

The shooting happened at 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

"A man was found suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Officers detained a man on scene who may have been involved in the incident," police said.

The victim hasn't been identified.

43rd Avenue and Osborn Road

Just before 8:10 p.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near 44th Avenue and Whitton Avenue.

"A man was found suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Officers detained a man on scene and are currently talking to potential witnesses," police said on Jan. 28.

The victim's name hasn't been released.