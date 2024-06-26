Expand / Collapse search

Man chases ex through neighborhood; Woman names husband as her attacker before she died | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 26, 2024 6:24pm MST
PHOENIX - From a man accused of chasing his ex throughout a far East Valley neighborhood to shocking details surrounding the arrest of a suspect in a double murder investigation, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

1. Man accused of chasing ex-girlfriend through far East Valley neighborhood

Woman's ex-boyfriend chases her through San Tan Valley neighborhood, causing several crashes, PCSO says

PCSO says a woman's ex-boyfriend chased her throughout a San Tan Valley neighborhood before ultimately ramming into her, sending her car into a home and two parked cars.

2. Glendale Police asking for help in identifying remains

Glendale PD needs your help identifying teen's remains

Glendale Police need help identifying remains that were found in the backyard of a home near 53rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

3. Woman names estranged husband as her attacker before she died: MCSO

Sun City murder suspect arrested after estranged wife named him prior to death | Crime Files

The suspect, according to detectives, is accused of a number of crimes, including two counts of murder.

5. Mom, daughter found dead inside condo: PD

Mother and daughter found dead inside Chandler condo, PD says

A mother and daughter were found dead inside a Chandler condo on Tuesday night, the police department said. Police believe this was an act of murder-suicide.

5. How one delivery turned into a couple's wedding being paid off

How a Chipotle delivery turned into an Arizona couple's wedding being paid off

An Arizona man delivering food to earn money for he and his fiancé's wedding got the surprise of a lifetime when a note he wrote went viral on TikTok. Donations poured in, covering the cost of their dream wedding.

