Man chases ex through neighborhood; Woman names husband as her attacker before she died | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a man accused of chasing his ex throughout a far East Valley neighborhood to shocking details surrounding the arrest of a suspect in a double murder investigation, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
1. Man accused of chasing ex-girlfriend through far East Valley neighborhood
PCSO says a woman's ex-boyfriend chased her throughout a San Tan Valley neighborhood before ultimately ramming into her, sending her car into a home and two parked cars.
2. Glendale Police asking for help in identifying remains
Glendale Police need help identifying remains that were found in the backyard of a home near 53rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
3. Woman names estranged husband as her attacker before she died: MCSO
The suspect, according to detectives, is accused of a number of crimes, including two counts of murder.
5. Mom, daughter found dead inside condo: PD
A mother and daughter were found dead inside a Chandler condo on Tuesday night, the police department said. Police believe this was an act of murder-suicide.
5. How one delivery turned into a couple's wedding being paid off
An Arizona man delivering food to earn money for he and his fiancé's wedding got the surprise of a lifetime when a note he wrote went viral on TikTok. Donations poured in, covering the cost of their dream wedding.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 6/26/2024